Anand Mahindra shared a touching story on social media about a mother-daughter duo's efforts to assist a child with special needs during exams.

Businessman Anand Mahindra took to social media on Friday to share a heartwarming story that 'that makes our world a better place'. The Mahindra Group chairman lauded a mother-daughter duo for their efforts to help a child with special needs during her exams.

“A small, simple story. But one that makes our world a better place. Thank you for sharing it, Varsha," he remarked.

The incident in question began in early January after the Twitter user saw a mother asking for help on a group.

“Her specially abled daughter needed a Grade 4 kid as a reader writer for her final exam. On a whim, I asked my 4th grader daughter if she would like to be one. And there began a spate of phone calls, looking up the exam calendar and after a night of rumination and assurances that 'saying no won't make you a bad person nor me unhappy or disappointed, but do this only if YOU want to' my little girl decided to take this on," Varsha recalls.

The child went as a reader and writer on two separate occasions — including Thursday — amid her own school exams to help the other girl. Her mother recalls the only demand being that she accompany her daughter for the exam.

The exam centre was an hour away and we left early in the morning. The same girl who hates waking up early got up without much fuss and didn't complain one bit," the lengthy Twitter thread adds.

The Twitter user also flagged the many problems faced by parents as they sought support for their children.

“Parents need to run around in circles to get disability certificates, IQ assessments, opinion letters in order for kids to get extra writing time, writer reader help in exam, etc…If you're a parent and reading this, do consider helping a special kid as a writer/reader/unconditional friend. Teach your neurotypical/normal kids to adjust a bit for them. If your child is struggling at school do get them assessed before labelling them as lazy," she urged.

