Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech at the COP26 summit pertaining to the zero carbon emission target. This week, PM Modi while addressing the COP26 climate summit at Glasgow said that India will reach its net-zero carbon emission target by 2070. He stressed the collective fight by countries to tackle the devastating impact of climate change and called for making 'Lifestyle for Environment' (LIFE) a global mission.

The speech has earned plaudits from several people from India Inc Ficci President, Assocham Secretary General among others.

And, now on Wednesday, Indian business magnet Anand Mahindra also praised the PM's powerful speech at Glasgow. Though, the businessman called the 2070 target "big deal" and effortful, he called PM Modi's commitments towards climate "clear and tough".

Anand Mahindra on Twitter wrote, "2070 sounds far away. But this target is a big deal & won’t be easy. Just 10 odd years ago, India was fighting against limits on emissions. The fact that we showed up at Glasgow (unlike some other large emitters!) & listed 5 clear & tough commitments is of enormous impact. Proud".

During the address at Glasgow, PM Modi listed out five commitments of India to combat climate change

"India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030; India will fulfill 50% of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030. Between now and 2030, India will reduce its total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes, and by 2030; India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% and India will achieve the target of net zero by 2070," the prime minister said.

He called for 'One Sun, One World, One Grid’ to improve the viability of solar power and announced that India’s space agency ISRO will soon provide the world a calculator that can measure the solar energy potential of any region across the globe.

Citing the ‘Suryopanishad’ during his address, Modi said that everything was born from Sun, Sun is the only source of energy and solar energy can take care of everyone.

PM Modi also said that India is putting climate change at centre of its policies and stressed the need to include climate adaptation policies in the school syllabus to make the next generation aware of the issues.

