Anand Mahindra lauds PM Modi's 'tough commitments' towards zero carbon emission

"India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030; India will fulfill 50% of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030. Between now and 2030, India will reduce its total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes, and by 2030; India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% and India will achieve the target of net zero by 2070," the prime minister said.

