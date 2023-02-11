As "Naatu Naatu", the standout song in the Indian period film "RRR," has become a rage, everyone is trying to shake a leg to the catchy tune. And recently, businessman Anand Mahindra was also seen catching the steps and it seems he enjoyed thoroughly.

On Saturday, Mahindra posted a video on Twitter where he was seen trying to learn the steps from Ram Charan. The actor was attending the Hyderabad EPrix that was sponsored by Mahindra & Mahindra.

Along with the video, the businessman wrote, well apart from the race, one real bonus at the HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from Ram Charan on the basic Naatu Naatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

The M&M boss had earlier revealed that like everyone else, he is also not ‘immune from the catchiness of Naatu Naatu’

Soon after the song had won the Golden Globe awards, Mahindra shared a clip where the classic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy is seen to be dancing to the humming song. The steps go so seamlessly with the tune that it is hard to imagine it is just an edited clip. Hashtagging it as Friday Feeling, the businessman exclaims that the duo's energy might be on the lower side but ‘they’re not bad’

No one is immune from the catchiness of #NaatuNaatu. Not even inhabitants of the past..😄 L&H may not have the same energy as the #RRR duo but they’re not bad! Enjoy the #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/9tMSfAKux5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 13, 2023

“Naatu Naatu" is the first song from an Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar and the first nominated song in the Telugu language. In 2008, Indian composer A.R. Rahman won the Oscar for the Hindi song “Jai-Ho," but that was for the U.S.-British production of “Slumdog Millionaire," which was set in India.

The track has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and voiced by singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Speaking about the song, Keeravaani said, “Naatu means ethnicity, ethnic Whatever I do is purely mine. It’s my own experience, it’s my own way of expression. These are my words, this is my style, look at me, this is who I am."