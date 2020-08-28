Anand Mahindra has always been appreciative of Indian ‘Jugaad’ system. The business tycoon has tweeted multiple videos demonstrating ingenuity in the Indian worker class. In his recent Tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a video of farmers using a bike to separate kernels from the corn.

In the video three farmers have mounted a bike on a platform and have the bike running either by just putting it into a gear or by locking the accelerator. The farmers are then using the bike’s suspended rear tyre to peel kernels from a mountain of corn. The farmers use friction from the bike’s tyre to effectively detach the kernels.

In the tweet by Anand Mahindra, he stated, “I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of."

He went on to make a cheesy joke on the company Continental Tire. His tweet further added, “Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’"

As expected, the over 8 million followers of Anand Mahindra were also appreciative of the tweet. At the same time they also pointed out that Indian farmers are heavily under-equipped and have to resort to such make-shift technology to get their work done.

In the past, Anand Mahindra has also shared videos from rural India various obstacles and lack of infrastructure. One of his recent tweets showed a group people travelling on a tractor that almost completely submerged in water. The tractor was able to get through the flooded part of the road without losing much pace

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated