“I have already directed for infrastructure to be added wherever necessary. We can increase the beds, ventilators, oxygen supply and medicine supply. But what about doctors, nurses and medical staff?" read a statement from the official CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) Maharashtra Twitter account.
Responding to the tweet, Mahindra wrote, “This is a valid & critical issue. We will work on solutions. With differing criticality of the pandemic in States can we create a mobile force of medical staff to go where the need is acute? Perhaps a medical force like the National Disaster Response Force? All ideas welcome."
Notably, Maharashtra had recorded its highest rise in the number of cases in a day after September 17, 2020, when it had added 24,619 infections, only the day earlier on April 3 with the addition of 49,447 cases.