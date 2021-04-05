Subscribe
Home >News >India >Anand Mahindra suggests NDRF-like mobile medical force to counter covid surge

Anand Mahindra suggests NDRF-like mobile medical force to counter covid surge

Industrialist Anand Mahindra.
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Staff Writer

Responding to a tweet from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on the need for medical staff as cases increase in the State, Mahindra called for ideas to work on solutions.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has suggested a pan-India mobile medical force to counter the shortage of healthcare personnel faced by various states.

“I have already directed for infrastructure to be added wherever necessary. We can increase the beds, ventilators, oxygen supply and medicine supply. But what about doctors, nurses and medical staff?" read a statement from the official CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) Maharashtra Twitter account.

Responding to the tweet, Mahindra wrote, “This is a valid & critical issue. We will work on solutions. With differing criticality of the pandemic in States can we create a mobile force of medical staff to go where the need is acute? Perhaps a medical force like the National Disaster Response Force? All ideas welcome."

Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 coronavirus positive cases while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

Notably, Maharashtra had recorded its highest rise in the number of cases in a day after September 17, 2020, when it had added 24,619 infections, only the day earlier on April 3 with the addition of 49,447 cases.

