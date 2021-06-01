Auto industry tycoon Anand Mahindra is not thrilled by Bengaluru being called the 'Silicon Valley of India'. "Like many, I'm not thrilled by Bengaluru being called 'Silicon Valley of India.' Too derivative & 'wannabe'," the industrialist wrote on Twitter.

Known for his candid views and posts containing social commentary, the Chairman of Mahindra Group has asked Twitterati: "What do you think would be a good, original title for India's High-Tech capital? Haven’t had a caption competition for a while."

The business tycoon has invited suggestions for the 'title competition', saying, "I will consider all entries sent in the next 48 hours from the time of this tweet."

The lucky winner will be gifted the Pininfarina H2 Speed scale model. Notably, Pininfarina is a Mahindra Group company.

"So here’s a variation on the caption competitions. This is the gift for the person who sends in what I feel is the best suggested new title for Bengaluru in place of ‘Silicon Valley of India.’ A scale replica of Pininfarina’s (@MahindraRise company) H2 Speed," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the picture on Twitter.

"The Pininfarina H2 Speed won the Best Concept Award at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016," Mahindra said.

Mahindra's post has racked up hundreds of likes and comments on the microblogging platform.

