Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra seemed highly frustrated on Friday after reports emerged that South Africa has detected a new variant of coronavirus. The business magnate wrote, "Man, I’ve had enough of this Covid thing". The tweet clearly explained that Anand Mahindra's patience has crossed all levels and he is uncomfortable accepting another Covid-19 wave just like any other person.

Expressing his temper on Twitter, the business tycoon wrote, " I wish Covid was just some annoying guy I could take into a boxing ring and just beat the crap out of….".

Man, I’ve had enough of this Covid thing. I wish Covid was just some annoying guy I could take into a boxing ring and just beat the crap out of…. pic.twitter.com/f2qTD3SptQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2021

The tweet has garnered a lot of opinions and likes from Mahindra's followers. A follower wrote, " Dark side of Anand Mahindra". To which the industrialist responded saying, " No, it’s my enlightened side. The side that won’t put up with the nonsense of the dark force...".

No, it’s my enlightened side. The side that won’t put up with the nonsense of the dark force…😊 https://t.co/xwmIEyRXfk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2021

Another user shared a meme of the famous cartoon Tom &Jerry in which Jerry is seen bashing Tom with the boxing gloves. Mahindra replied to the meme and wrote, "How I wish".

Yesterday, South Africa detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations. According to virologist Tulio de Oliveria, The variant, which goes by the scientific label ‘B.1.1.529,’ has a very high number of mutations.

"It's, unfortunately, causing a resurgence of infections," he said. South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the variant was of "serious concern" and behind an "exponential" increase in reported cases, making it "a major threat".

The country's daily number of infections hit 1,200 on Wednesday, up from 106 earlier in the month.

Scientists said the new variant has at least 10 mutations, compared to two for Delta and three for Beta. The World Health Organization will be convening a meeting pertaining to this new Covid strain on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.