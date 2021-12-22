Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday had shared the video of a man from Maharashtra who built a four-wheeler using scrap metal. He had also expressed his admiration for the ‘more with less’ capabilities of Indians in the caption of the video.

“This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Following this, one of his followers provided some explanation of the people featured in the video.

“This guy is from Maharashtra, has developed a four-wheeler from scrap, fabricated steering mechanism which is difficult to learn for undergrad engineers. And the most interesting thing is that the vehicle is left-hand drive. All of this he did in just 60000 rupees investment (sic)," he said.

The YouTube channel Historicano has further explained that the man, Dattatraya Lohar, built the vehicle despite having little education only to fulfil his son's wish.

The vehicle has been made with an investment of just ₹ 60,000. It employs a kick-start mechanism specifically seen on two-wheelers only. It is a left-hand drive that has been built using old and abandoned car parts.

A day later, Mahindra on Wednesday retweeted his earlier post and said that as the vehicle doesn't comply with the regulations, the local authorities will stop it from plying on the roads.

However, he said he would personally offer Dattatraya Lohar a Bolero in exchange due to it being an innovative creation. And his creation will be put on display at Mahindra Research Valley as an inspiration to others.

“Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources (sic)," wrote Mahindra.

Mahindra's tweet has so far received nearly 23,000 likes.

