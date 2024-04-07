Industrialist Anand Mahindra has praised the teenager who saved her infant niece and herself from a monkey attack using Amazon's Alexa for displaying "extraordinary quick thinking" and offered her a job at his company once she finishes her studies.

The billionaire chairman of Mahindra Group also noted that young Nikita's story "provides comfort that technology will always be an enabler of human ingenuity".

"The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an enabler of human ingenuity," Mahindra wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 6.

Speaking about the girl he added, “Her quick thinking was extraordinary. What she demonstrated was the potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world. After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at Mahindra will be able to convince her to join us!!"

Ingenuity on Display

In a display of quick wit, 13-year-old Nikita from Uttar Pradesh's Basti averted an animal attack when faced with a monkey invasion and protected herself and her 15-month-old niece on April 5.

Nikita was visiting her sister's home in Awas Vikas Colony in Basti and playing with her niece when a monkey jumped into the room and began rummaging for food. Other members of the household were in different rooms when this happened, ANI reported.

Despite being frightened, an alert Nikita noticed the Amazon's virtual voice assistant Alexa atop the refrigerator and commanded it to bark in hopes that the animal sounds would scare away the monkey. The clever ploy proved successful.

Nikita's mother, Shipra Ojha, praised her daughter's resourcefulness, acknowledging that the quick thinking and effective use of Alexa averted a potential monkey attack. "Both their lives were saved by such good use of the Alexa device, we were in another room but due to the wisdom of daughter Nikita, she asked the Alexa to make the sound of a dog and hearing the sound the monkey ran away," she told ANI.

