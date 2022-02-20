Mahindra's response came after a netizen pointed out how glass blowing skills, which have become the trademark of Italy's Murano, is quite prevalent in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad too but ignored

It is not a secret that India is a landmine of artisans and industries driven by their skills. However, due to the rapid industrialization and people leaning largely towards easy access, many of such occupations are dying or at least, struggling to survive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One such case was recently brought to the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who then said that he will explore investing to grow employment in the sector.

Replying to a tweet by Mahindra, a netizen pointed out how glass blowing skills, which have become the trademark of Italy's Murano, is quite prevalent in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad too.

“Yesterday I watched a video of glass factories in Firozabad. A shame that glass blowing skills developed over decades is struggling for want of people in marketing and design helping them out. If Murano can why can't we. Train them to create modern pieces. Create outlets for PR (sic)," the person said.

In response to this, Mahindra said that Firozabad can indeed become the new Murano.

"Please share that video link @gypsy_nilima We're obsessed with tech startups but meaningful employment will grow by supporting artisans & helping them create new designs.Firozabad can indeed become the new Murano. I'll explore investing in one unit (sic)," he wrote.

One such case was recently brought to the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who then said that he will explore investing to grow employment in the sector.

Replying to a tweet by Mahindra, a netizen pointed out how glass blowing skills, which have become the trademark of Italy's Murano, is quite prevalent in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad too.

“Yesterday I watched a video of glass factories in Firozabad. A shame that glass blowing skills developed over decades is struggling for want of people in marketing and design helping them out. If Murano can why can't we. Train them to create modern pieces. Create outlets for PR (sic)," the person said.

In response to this, Mahindra said that Firozabad can indeed become the new Murano.

"Please share that video link @gypsy_nilima We're obsessed with tech startups but meaningful employment will grow by supporting artisans & helping them create new designs.Firozabad can indeed become the new Murano. I'll explore investing in one unit (sic)," he wrote.

Following this, many of the Twitters users started sharing more information about Firozabad's glass industry.

An officer of the Indian Forest Services said: "CDGI at Firozabad has a CFC which can be extended for this purpose. Institutional twinning can be easily done. Not exactly like what we see in Murano, but small pieces are made there. Moreover Firozabad has now more focused on glasswares than industrial products (sic)."

Another person said: “Renowned for making glass bangles,Firozabad’s glass work has much more to offer:from glass mosaics for windows & doors,lanterns & lampshades, crockery & drinking glasses,to some of d most exquisite jhoomars (chandeliers) (sic)."

