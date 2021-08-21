Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group chairman, has again shared a highly inspiring video on Saturday. The Indian business tycoon's Twitter account is a gold mine of interesting videos and posts. Anand Mahindra often shares motivational, inspiring, and amusing stuff on the microblogging site with his fans and followers.

Today, the 66-year-old businessman shared a video of a differently-abled man who is riding on a wheelchair-cum-bike.

The business magnate said he received the video on Signal. In the video, a differently able person attaches the hydraulic fork along with handles of a bike with his wheelchair. A two-wheeler wheelchair becomes a three-wheeler vehicle that can be started with a key.

Mahindra found the innovation 'thoughtful' and 'cool', and wrote, "Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently-abled".

Besides, Anand Mahindra also said he would happy to help for such innovations.

“Not sure how old this video is, where it’s from or who this is. Received it randomly on Signal. But it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently abled… It merits support..& I’d be happy to help…," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, a group of high school students in Maryland designed and built a wheelchair stroller attachment so that people with disabilities could walk their babies. The invention is called the ‘wheestroll’.

