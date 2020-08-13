Home >News >India >Anand Mahindra on Covid-19: Focus on therapeutics, clinical protocols and recovery rates
1 min read.Updated: 13 Aug 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Written By Sangeeta Ojha
Mahindra said we need to focus on lowering the fatality rate to well below a percent
India's coronavirus tally has touched 23,96,638
With highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's coronavirus tally has touched 23,96,638. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra said that as testing rises so will the coronavirus cases. Mahindra said we need to focus on therapeutics, clinical protocols and recovery rates and on lowering the fatality rate to well below a percent.
"As testing rises, so will cases in our populous country. We need to stop being overly concerned with the new infection rate. Our focus must be on therapeutics, clinical protocols & recovery rates (which are improving) and on lowering the fatality rate to well below a percent," Anand Mahindra tweeted.
He further showed his concern about treatment in non metro areas and underprivileged patients getting access to the right treatment.
"My concern is about treatment in non metro areas. Are adequate ICU bed capacities being established? Are underprivileged patients getting access to the right therapeutics & treatment? This will make a material difference to the fatality rates," his tweet read.
India has one of the lowest #COVID19 mortality globally with less than 2% Case Fatality Rate. As a result of supervised home isolation & effective clinical treatment, many States/UTs have CFR lower than the national average. pic.twitter.com/QLiK8YPP7E