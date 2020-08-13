Anand Mahindra on Covid-19: Focus on therapeutics, clinical protocols and recovery rates1 min read . 10:54 AM IST
- Mahindra said we need to focus on lowering the fatality rate to well below a percent
- India's coronavirus tally has touched 23,96,638
With highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's coronavirus tally has touched 23,96,638. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra said that as testing rises so will the coronavirus cases. Mahindra said we need to focus on therapeutics, clinical protocols and recovery rates and on lowering the fatality rate to well below a percent.
"As testing rises, so will cases in our populous country. We need to stop being overly concerned with the new infection rate. Our focus must be on therapeutics, clinical protocols & recovery rates (which are improving) and on lowering the fatality rate to well below a percent," Anand Mahindra tweeted.
He further showed his concern about treatment in non metro areas and underprivileged patients getting access to the right treatment.
"My concern is about treatment in non metro areas. Are adequate ICU bed capacities being established? Are underprivileged patients getting access to the right therapeutics & treatment? This will make a material difference to the fatality rates," his tweet read.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality globally with less than 2% Case Fatality Rate.
As a result of supervised home isolation & effective clinical treatment, 30 States, Union Territories have clinical fatality rate (CFR) lower than the national average.
Meanwhile, India's recovery rate for COVID-19 at 70.38 per cent.
Active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 1,47,820, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 90,425 active cases.
Meanwhile, 8,30,391 samples, the highest in a single day, were tested on August 12 and 2,68,45,688 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
