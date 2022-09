Geeta Phogat, the Olympic gold medalist, became a household name after a movie, Dangal, inspired by her life was released. The Indian wrestler has now posted pictures of her new vehicle Mahindra Scorpio N SUV after taking its delivery.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Monday responded to her, calling the moment, a “bonus" and “privilege", he said the wrestler is one the “first customers" of the new vehicle.

“What a lovely morning on such a beautiful day.. welcoming our new member on the 1st day of Navratri (Mahindra Scorpio-N ). Thank you so much Anand mahindra Sir for launching such an Incredible Car .Thank you P.P Automotive Pvt. Ltd Karnal for excellent service," Phogat tweeted earlier on Monday.

In an overwhelmed reponse to Geeta Phogat's tweet, Anand Mahindra retweeted, "This is a bonus. What a privilege to have you, Geeta, as one of our first customers for the Scorpio-N. We’re basking in your Gold Medal Glory! And we hope our car proves to be as tough as you!

Mahindra had started accepting bookings for Scorpio N since July 30. It received an overwhelming response from the customer as they received over a lakh bookings in just 30 minutes. Mahindra had announced that the deliveries for the Scorpio N SUV would commence on 26 September and the same has started now.

Mahindra Scorpio N is an all-new SUV and has nothing in common the older generation Scorpio, which is now known as Scorpio Classic in the market. The new Scorpio N offers premium looks and features.