Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has come in support of an indigenous motorised wheelchair battery operated vehicle called 'NeoBolt'. The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras research team led by professor Sujatha Srinivasan, of the department of mechanical engineering, launched the vehicle through a start-up NeoMotion.

Anand Mahindra in his tweet called NeoMotion, the chennai based company, a dedicated to providing greater mobility to people with disabilities and announced that he plans to support them.

Tweeting the video, Mahindra wrote, “they did a demo of the device & as you can see, it's simple, well-designed & eco-friendly. More than their ingenuity, I was impressed by their commitment to doing a startup which does good even as it does well. I plan to support them."

They did a demo of the device & as you can see, it’s simple, well designed, easy to use & eco-friendly. More than their ingenuity, I was impressed by their commitment to doing a startup which does good even as it does well. I plan to support them…(2/2) pic.twitter.com/DqSMJWLrM5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 20, 2021

NeoBolt, fitted with a lithium-ion battery, can travel up to 25 km per charge at a maximum speed of 25 kmph and empowers the users with a convenient, safe and low-cost mode of outdoor mobility as compared to other vehicles, a press release said here on Monday.

The researchers collaborated extensively with various organisations and hospitals and have built the product based on user experiences and making constant design adjustments.

IIT-M alumnus Swostik Sourav Dash also the co-founder of the start-up is the chief executive officer of 'NeoMotion'.

The company's personalised wheelchair NeoFly was available at ₹39,900 while the NeoBolt motorised add-on at ₹55,000. Users can pre-book their orders at for ₹1,000 by registering on the company website.

Srinivasan who is also the faculty head of TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) had said, "our centre's vision is to transform the disability landscape in India by creating functional and affordable assistive devices. Wheelchair users are typically restricted to the four walls of their home, which affects their community participation."

"NeoMotion, the startup from R2D2 incubated at IIT-Madras, is here to transform the landscape through game-changing and world-class wheelchair products designed and made in India for India and the world," Srinivasan added further.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.