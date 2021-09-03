Anand Mahindra's growing list of Twitter followers is only factual proof of his popularity, but it's his active interactions on the social media site that show how much people respect and admire the man that he is.

The Mahindra Group chairman regularly shares inspiring quotes, motivational videos, and his opinions on a range of topics on Twitter.

And therefore, some of his statements also get quoted by several publications. For this, Mahindra has also expressed gratitude.

However, yesterday Anand Mahindra found that a fake quote attributing to him has gone viral on social media.

A fake social media post with a picture of Anand Mahindra on it said, " A life-changing advice by Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra".

The fake post quoting Anand Mahindra said, " Stock market trading should be made compulsory in middle school education".

"So why don't our schools and colleges don't teach us stockmarket?..." the fake post added.

Anand Mahindra has dismissed the claim and has informed his fans and followers that he never said anything like that.

The business tycoon wrote, " I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible…".

I'm flattered that some believe my statements are quotable & I've always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I'll do my best to call them out whenever possible… pic.twitter.com/2D3XrD4GpH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 2, 2021

After this, Mahindra's Twitter followers posted several memes on how he can tackle such fake posts in the future.

A Twitter user shared a mem with the businessman for which the latter thanked him.

Next time, It's handy for you Sir.😀 pic.twitter.com/KcA3bFUZMP — Ashar Mohamed (@asharms7) September 2, 2021

