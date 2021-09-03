1 min read.Updated: 03 Sep 2021, 07:33 AM ISTLivemint
Anand Mahindra found that a fake quote attributing to him has gone viral on social media
A fake social media post with a picture of Anand Mahindra on it said, 'A life-changing advice by Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra'
Anand Mahindra's growing list of Twitter followers is only factual proof of his popularity, but it's his active interactions on the social media site that show how much people respect and admire the man that he is.
The Mahindra Group chairman regularly shares inspiring quotes, motivational videos, and his opinions on a range of topics on Twitter.
The business tycoon wrote, " I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible…".
I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable & I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible… pic.twitter.com/2D3XrD4GpH