Anand Mahindra points out three lessons to learn from Dhoni's cricket career

Best wishes, memories and nostalgia poured in from every corner of the cricket world and even outside it after former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, 15 August.

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Home Minister Amit Shah, everyone took to some form of social media platform to bid "Mahi", as he is fondly known, goodbye.

"I’m no expert on cricket," tweeted industrialist and business tycoon Anand Mahindra as he went on to share his thoughts for Dhoni. The chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra took to Twitter to post a heartfelt tribute for Dhoni and added how the former captain of Indian cricket team reminded him of three important lessons for a lasting impact.

Moreover, in a unique way, Mahindra shared how is mother was fascinated by Dhoni's much talked-about hairstyle during his earlier days in the cricket team. "I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle," he tweeted.

The industrialist then went on to speak on how Dhoni reminded him three important lessons on how to make a lasting impact:

Much has been said about what #Dhoni brought to the game. I’m no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle. He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out. #Monday pic.twitter.com/MVD8Ijk77v — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2020

The tweet ended with a hashtag "Monday" suggesting that Anand Mahindra drew his Monday motivation for the week from 'Captain Cool'.

The tweet went viral within hours of posting it and has garnered over 10,000 likes and more than 500 retweets already. More wishes for the wicket keeper-batsman were posted on the comments section of the tweet as well.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired" – were the words of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he announced retirement from international cricket on Instagram last week. The 39-year-old batsman and wicketkeeper from Ranchi shared a video along with the post that had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it.

India had won their second World Cup title in 2011 riding on the heroics of Gautam Gambhir and then skipper M.S. Dhoni.

His meteoric rise in Indian cricket is the stuff of legends, which was depicted in his biopic Dhoni that starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role. He came into the limelight in 2005 with his blistering 183 not out knock against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam while making his trademark helicopter shot an instant national sensation.

The 39-year-old batsman-wicketkeeper is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

