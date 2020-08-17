Anand Mahindra points out three lessons to learn from Dhoni's cricket career

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired" – were the words of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he announced retirement from international cricket on Instagram last week. The 39-year-old batsman and wicketkeeper from Ranchi shared a video along with the post that had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it.