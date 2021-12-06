Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. From motivating shares to funny posts to pictures capturing the beauty of India, his tweets are of different types.

The business tycoon who was in Kochi to attend a group conference has shared pictures of the Kochi airport which is the country’s first fully solar-powered airport.

“Leaving Kochi after a rewarding ⁦group conference. The airport⁩ is compact, designed using local architectural motifs & is clean & efficient. The 1st private airport in the country, the 1st in the world to be fully solar-powered. This is a model for ALL airports," Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter.

Kerala’s Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is the first airport in the world that would be running fully on solar power. The airport officially commissioned a 12 MW solar project in 2015.

CIAL expects the plant to generate more power than what is required for the airport. It has entered into a pact with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), the state-run utility, for feeding power produced from the station to the power grids of the board. The power would be brought back from the board as per the requirements of the airport and any additional power would be sold to KSEB.

Based on installed capacity, CIAL is the largest project which has been executed by the Bosch Energy and Building Solutions team in India till date, said Steffen Berns, president of Bosch Group India and managing director Bosch Ltd in a press statement.

Sixteen years into operation, CIAL was the first airport to be constructed in public-private-partnership model in the country. It is also the only airport company that has handled more than five million passengers in a year in Kerala, as per its annual results reported in 2015.

