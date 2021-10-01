Karnataka's capital Bengaluru is one of the most advanced cities in India. The city has emerged as the world's fastest-growing mature tech ecosystem. The city is known to encourage innovations by startups and various technology firms. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also agrees to it. In his latest post on Twitter, Mahindra praised Bengaluru by calling it 'India's Innovation capital'. He complimented the city, not for any tech innovation, but a general idli-sambhar plate.

Mahindra wrote that ‘Bengaluru cannot stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas’. He posted a picture of idlis that were in the shape of ice cream and the sambhar and coconut chutney were used as a dip. The idlis, which are round in shape was transformed like ice cream on a stick.

And then, Mahindra asked, "Those in favour, those against?"

Netizens reacted to the post, the majority of people did not like the transformation of idlis. One user wrote, "Totally against it...eating Idli with bare hand is the real tradition... this is sick".

Another user wrote, "I like tearing the soft spongy idli with my hand before eating it.. which also signals how well or poorly the idli has been made ..this will take away that pleasure".

“It's not innovation, it's destruction! Some will not come in the list of innovations including idly. Authentic idly is the one with rounded small or plate. Whatever comes on top of them are against the love we have currently on idly!," a user wrote.

"Idly in round shape is doing fine. Let’s not create additional unwanted waste to be handled by the authorities and the environment".

