Karnataka's capital Bengaluru is one of the most advanced cities in India. The city has emerged as the world's fastest-growing mature tech ecosystem. The city is known to encourage innovations by startups and various technology firms. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also agrees to it. In his latest post on Twitter, Mahindra praised Bengaluru by calling it 'India's Innovation capital'. He complimented the city, not for any tech innovation, but a general idli-sambhar plate.

