A viral video is being shared on social media showing a head-on collision between a JCB machine and a Mahindra Bolero SUV. The video shows how a Mahindra Bolero saved the life of a biker who would have otherwise sustained a fatal injuries from an oncoming JCB. Mahindra Bolero is a 7/9 seater SUV produced by Mahindra and Mahindra.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared the video from his Twitter account. Anand Mahindra praised the Bolero SUV's role in the biker’s lucky escape and he tweeted, "It appears as if the Bolero came to life and its only mission was to save the biker’s life."

ऐसा लग रहा था कि बोलेरो एक जीवित चीज बन गई और उसका एकमात्र मिशन मोटर साइकिल चालक को बचाना था https://t.co/Cki8glWB39 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 27, 2020





Not only Anand Mahindra, the clash video has left millions bemused with over one and a half million views on Twitter. It has more than 16 thousand retweets and 66 thousand likes.

The video timer indicates timing of 10 AM on July 25, though the location of the incident caught on a CCTV is still not in public domain. The video shows that a JCB machine, speeding on the road, suddenly loses control and veers off its lane. The incoming Bolero SUV on the other lane tries hard to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision. But it could not stop properly before the JCB machine came crashing into it.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated