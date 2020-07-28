Anand Mahindra praises Bolero for saving a biker's life

The video timer indicates timing of 10 AM on July 25, though the location of the incident caught on a CCTV is still not in public domain. The video shows that a JCB machine, speeding on the road, suddenly loses control and veers off its lane. The incoming Bolero SUV on the other lane tries hard to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision. But it could not stop properly before the JCB machine came crashing into it.