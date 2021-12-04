Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter, popular for his tweets on trending topics. The Indian business magnate recently posted a tweet on the Cochin international airport, praising the facility for its cleanliness and efficiency.

The Cochin airport happens to be the first private airport in the country and also the first in the world to be fully powered by solar energy, Mahindra wrote in his post.

“Leaving Kochi after a rewarding ⁦group conference. The airport⁩ is compact, designed using local architectural motifs & is clean & efficient. The 1st private airport in the country, the 1st in the world to be fully solar powered. This is a model for ALL airports," Mahindra posted.

Mahindra, who was in the Kochi for a group conference, also posted snapshots of the city a few days ago.

