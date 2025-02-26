Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has expressed his admiration for an ambitious venture emerging from IIT Madras. In a post on X, he lauded the Indian tech and infrastructure ecosystem, particularly highlighting the innovative strides made by Waterfly Technologies, a startup incubated at IIT Madras.

“IIT Madras promises to rival Silicon Valley in terms of nurturing startups…! Almost every week there’s news of a new ‘TechVenture’,” Mahindra wrote. “What I like about this one is not just the promise of exploitation of our vast waterways, but the fact that the design of the craft is stunning! Design Rules!”

Waterfly Technologies has introduced a groundbreaking concept aimed at transforming India’s transportation sector. The startup is developing a Wing-in-Ground (WIG) craft, which is designed to hover approximately four metres above the sea surface. This innovation could provide a faster, more cost-effective, and environmentally friendly alternative for long-distance travel across India's coastal regions.

One of the most notable proposed routes for the WIG craft is between Kolkata and Chennai, with an estimated travel cost of just ₹600. This new mode of transport has the potential to drastically cut travel times while utilising India's extensive network of waterways, thereby reducing congestion on roads and railways.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra has been named among the 10 individuals nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to spearhead his latest initiative against obesity in India. The list also includes Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

During the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted the growing concern of obesity in the country, particularly among children. He urged citizens to adopt small yet meaningful changes in their daily diets to address this issue.