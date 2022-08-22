Anand Mahindra on Monday took to Twitter to post about the remarkable young Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa for his big win at the FTX Crypto Cup
Tech savvy Anand Mahindra is not someone to shy away from giving praises where it's due. Anand Mahindra on Monday took to Twitter to post about the remarkable young Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa for his big win at the FTX Crypto Cup. Not only that, Mahindra also reminded everyone to learn how to spell his name correctly.
“Take a good look at that young, but intense face. If Chess is a Game of Thrones then there may be a new occupier of the throne soon…(And we should all learn how to spell his name correctly!) " Anand Mahindra wrote the caption while sharing a post by new agency ANI which informed that Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa had defeated the reigning 5-time World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen at the FTX Crypto Cup.
Notably, this was 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa's third consecutive win in his career against the Norwegians. Although Carlsen went on to clinch the FTX Crypto Cup Tamil Nadu gave him a tough time. In the final match of the FTX Crypto Cup, Praggnanandhaa was trailing but he produced a clutch moment against Magnus Carlsen and defeated him in three games in a row in the blitz playoffs to create history, according to news agency ANI report.
The clash was intense and Praggnanandhaa finished just one below Carlsen, who somehow managed to defend his title despite the threats posed by Praggnanandhaa. Praggnanandhaa started with a winning streak in the championship after defeating his opponent in the first game. But then the 17-year-old lost two matches in a row to Quang Liem Le, the Vietnamese contender and Jan-Krzystof Duda, his Polish counterpart. Duda seized the lead from Praggnanandhaa after winning the first game, the report said.
