Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a post wherein he has praised Union Railway Minister Ashnwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways for their 'progressve' initiatives. Mahindra reposted a tweet by Vaishnaw and wrote, "This one small, initiative is, in my view, as significant & transformational as your many other progressive projects".

The business tycoon added, "Indian Railways carries over 8 billion people, and most important excludes no one".

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 This one small, initiative is, in my view, as significant & transformational as your many other progressive projects. Indian railways carries over 8 billion people. And most important, excludes no one. Bravo @AshwiniVaishnaw https://t.co/jraMFkwurA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 14, 2023

Yesterday, the railway minister unveiled India's first "trans tea stall" at a railway platform. The tea stall has been deployed at Guwahati railway station.

India’s first “Trans Tea Stall at a railway platform.



📍Guwahati Railway Station pic.twitter.com/JSi8OS9VKM — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 13, 2023

The tea stall at Guwahati railway station will be fully operated and managed by members of the transgender community.

The idea to open the 'Trans tea stall' was generated and implemented by the North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) to empower the community.

The NEFR collaborated with the All Assam Transgender Association for the initiative.

The 'Trans Tea Stall' on platform number one of Guwahati station was inaugurated by NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta said.

Gupta said that this was a "first-of-its-kind initiative by any government organisation in the country".

NF Railway plans to open more such tea stalls at other railway stations in the region.

Associate vice chairman of the Assam Transgender Welfare Board Swati Bidhan Baruah said that she was hopeful that more trans people will be rehabilitated in the days to come, under various government schemes.

The Centre had last year approved a comprehensive scheme ‘Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise’ which includes a sub-scheme for rehabilitation and welfare of transgender people.