Anand Mahindra praises Indian Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw for this 'progressive' project1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:40 AM IST
- Anand Mahindra has shared a post wherein he has praised Union Railway Minister Ashnwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a post wherein he has praised Union Railway Minister Ashnwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways for their 'progressve' initiatives. Mahindra reposted a tweet by Vaishnaw and wrote, "This one small, initiative is, in my view, as significant & transformational as your many other progressive projects".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×