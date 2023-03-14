Home / News / India /  Anand Mahindra praises Indian Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw for this 'progressive' project
Back

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a post wherein he has praised Union Railway Minister Ashnwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways for their 'progressve' initiatives. Mahindra reposted a tweet by Vaishnaw and wrote, "This one small, initiative is, in my view, as significant & transformational as your many other progressive projects".

The business tycoon added, "Indian Railways carries over 8 billion people, and most important excludes no one".

Yesterday, the railway minister unveiled India's first "trans tea stall" at a railway platform. The tea stall has been deployed at Guwahati railway station.

The tea stall at Guwahati railway station will be fully operated and managed by members of the transgender community.

The idea to open the 'Trans tea stall' was generated and implemented by the North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) to empower the community.

The NEFR collaborated with the All Assam Transgender Association for the initiative.

The 'Trans Tea Stall' on platform number one of Guwahati station was inaugurated by NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta said.

Gupta said that this was a "first-of-its-kind initiative by any government organisation in the country".

NF Railway plans to open more such tea stalls at other railway stations in the region.

Associate vice chairman of the Assam Transgender Welfare Board Swati Bidhan Baruah said that she was hopeful that more trans people will be rehabilitated in the days to come, under various government schemes.

The Centre had last year approved a comprehensive scheme ‘Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise’ which includes a sub-scheme for rehabilitation and welfare of transgender people.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout