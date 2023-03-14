Anand Mahindra praises Indian Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw for this 'progressive' project1 min read . 10:40 AM IST
- Anand Mahindra has shared a post wherein he has praised Union Railway Minister Ashnwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a post wherein he has praised Union Railway Minister Ashnwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways for their 'progressve' initiatives. Mahindra reposted a tweet by Vaishnaw and wrote, "This one small, initiative is, in my view, as significant & transformational as your many other progressive projects".
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a post wherein he has praised Union Railway Minister Ashnwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways for their 'progressve' initiatives. Mahindra reposted a tweet by Vaishnaw and wrote, "This one small, initiative is, in my view, as significant & transformational as your many other progressive projects".
The business tycoon added, "Indian Railways carries over 8 billion people, and most important excludes no one".
The business tycoon added, "Indian Railways carries over 8 billion people, and most important excludes no one".
Yesterday, the railway minister unveiled India's first "trans tea stall" at a railway platform. The tea stall has been deployed at Guwahati railway station.
Yesterday, the railway minister unveiled India's first "trans tea stall" at a railway platform. The tea stall has been deployed at Guwahati railway station.
The tea stall at Guwahati railway station will be fully operated and managed by members of the transgender community.
The tea stall at Guwahati railway station will be fully operated and managed by members of the transgender community.
The idea to open the 'Trans tea stall' was generated and implemented by the North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) to empower the community.
The idea to open the 'Trans tea stall' was generated and implemented by the North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) to empower the community.
The NEFR collaborated with the All Assam Transgender Association for the initiative.
The NEFR collaborated with the All Assam Transgender Association for the initiative.
The 'Trans Tea Stall' on platform number one of Guwahati station was inaugurated by NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta said.
The 'Trans Tea Stall' on platform number one of Guwahati station was inaugurated by NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta said.
Gupta said that this was a "first-of-its-kind initiative by any government organisation in the country".
Gupta said that this was a "first-of-its-kind initiative by any government organisation in the country".
NF Railway plans to open more such tea stalls at other railway stations in the region.
NF Railway plans to open more such tea stalls at other railway stations in the region.
Associate vice chairman of the Assam Transgender Welfare Board Swati Bidhan Baruah said that she was hopeful that more trans people will be rehabilitated in the days to come, under various government schemes.
Associate vice chairman of the Assam Transgender Welfare Board Swati Bidhan Baruah said that she was hopeful that more trans people will be rehabilitated in the days to come, under various government schemes.
The Centre had last year approved a comprehensive scheme ‘Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise’ which includes a sub-scheme for rehabilitation and welfare of transgender people.
The Centre had last year approved a comprehensive scheme ‘Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise’ which includes a sub-scheme for rehabilitation and welfare of transgender people.