Home / News / India /  Anand Mahindra praises Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. What he said

Anand Mahindra praises Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. What he said

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India attends a news conference after winning the Miss Universe pageant
1 min read . 10:52 AM IST Livemint

During the final question and answer round, Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra praised Harnaaz Sandhu after Actor-model made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 80 countries. “No better way to start the week than by hearing this," said Mahindra while posting a video of Sandhu's final question and answer round in the event. 

During the final question and answer round, Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide.

"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she said to a thundering applause.

“So true.. self believe is the key to success which most of the young people are losing and they keep comparing themselves with others resulting into pressure," said a Twitter user appreciating Sandhu's advice.  

