Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is so impressed with the Odisha government's latest infrastructure plan that he took to Twitter to praise the state.

Besides, Mahindra suggested other states emulate Odisha's new infrastructure project.

This week, the Odisha government promised to construct 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums at different urban areas of the state following India's recent success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums with utility for sports, disaster shelters and field hospitals at a total project cost of ₹693.35 crore.

The stadiums, under Urban Sports Infrastructure Development Project, will be completed over the next 18 months.

Soon after the Odisha government's announcement, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra called the project 'superb'.

The business magnate said, "Investments in infrastructure create productive assets and a multiplier effect on economic activity & employment. Infrastructure that can multitask & be deployed during medical & environmental crises (2 greatest future threats) is brilliant".

The 89 multi-purpose will be taken up in areas including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela under the 5T (teamwork, technology, transparency, timely completion leading to transformation) Initiative of the state government to transform the Sports field in Odisha.

The stadiums to be named as Biju Patnaik Indoor stadium will come up at three municipal corporations (Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela), 30 municipalities and 52 NACs, said ports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera

The state government will spend ₹10.15 crores for the construction of each stadium at municipal corporation towns and municipalities while ₹6.40 crore will be spent for building one such stadium in NACs (notified area councils).

The stadiums will have facilities for playing badminton, table tennis, yoga, gymnasium, and others.

The stadiums can be utilised as community shelters during disasters like cyclones, floods etc. In times of pandemics, the stadium can be converted into a 50-bed (NAC Model) or 100-bed (Municipality model) field hospital, the minister said.

