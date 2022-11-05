Anand Mahindra reacts as India's 'Last Tea Shop' joins digital payment ecosystem. See post2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 11:08 AM IST
- Transactions through UPI rose 7.7% to 730 crore in October
India's digital payment ecosystem is a revolution and a case study for the entire world. Several countries have begun adopting UPI for person-to-person (P2P), person-to-merchant (P2M), and cross-border payment such as Nepal, Singapore, Bhutan, Japan, Europe, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, etc.