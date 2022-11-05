On the domestic front also, the United Payments Interface (UPI) have penetrated big cities, small cities, town, districts, and villages. On Saturday, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a post on Twitter that showcased the reach of the digital payment ecosystem. The Twitter post shared an image of a woman with a UPI QR code scanner in her tea shop. The photo was shot at Mana village, India's last village located at 10,500 ft elevation in Uttarakhand.