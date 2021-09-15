Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has performed several dangerous stunts in his film-career, but it was his split on two bikes from the movie ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ that launched him into stardom. Devgn has recreated that scene in his other movies as well-- the ‘Golmaal Series’ and ‘Son of Sardaar’.

However, this time, the actor has modified his Classic split for his upcoming project. Devgn has repeated his famous classic split that he performed 30 years ago in the film Phool Aur Kaante. This time Devgn did not perform the split on bikes, but on Mahindra trucks.

Sharing this news, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and wrote, " 30 years ago, in his debut Bollywood film, Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay Devgn performed his original master act, the split. And now, he does it again, this time for Mahindra…Watch this space for more...".

30 years ago, in his debut Bollywood film, Phool Aur Kaante, @ajaydevgn performed his original master act, the split. And now, he does it again, this time for Mahindra…Watch this space for more… https://t.co/GmQhBKEUrr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 14, 2021

Ajay Devgn also shared a short promo of his classic split on the two trucks and wrote, "This reminded me of the split that I did 30 years back! Bringing to you, double the guarantee of entertainment and value. Stay tuned to know more".

Devgn began his professional career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. The film was a super hit and won Ajay Devgn, the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for 1991. He then rose to prominence as an action hero starring in other Hindi cinemas, such as Jigar (1992), Sangram (1993), Dilwale (1994), and Diljale (1996), etc.

Recently, Devgn has come on board to feature on an episode of Discovery's adventure show "Into The Wild With Bear Grylls".

The 52-year-old actor will soon film the episode in Maldives with host and ace adventurer Bear Grylls.

Devgn, who was most recently seen in the feature "Bhuj: The Pride of India", has a packed slate with films like "Gangubai Kathiawadi", SS Rajamouli's "RRR", sports drama "Maidaan" and his directorial "Mayday".

He is also set to make his digital debut with the Disney Hotstar series "Rudra: The Edge of Darkness".

