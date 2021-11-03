Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday took to Twitter to recall a time three years ago when he had to share a “morale-boosting message" with Tesla chief Elon Musk.

“Hard to believe I felt the need to send @elonmusk a morale-boosting message just 3 years ago, when he was exhausted & suspected worse was to come (sic)," wrote Mahindra while retweeting an old tweet of his.

“Now worth over $300bn;wealthier & more successful than any businessperson ever. The lesson? Never give up. Believe in your own story (sic)," he added.

The incident Mahindra was referring to was when Elon Musk had an emotional interview with The New York Times where he spoke about how his executive roles were taking a personal toll on him.

“In an emotional interview with The Times, Elon Musk discussed an exhausting, “excruciating" year and how “the worst is yet to come" in his personal life," the Times had written while sharing the interview.

Retweeting that, Mahindra had in August 2018 said: “Hang in there @elonmusk Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you (sic)."

But things have surely taken a turn for the better in Musk's life since then.

With a net worth well over $300 billion, Musk is the richest person ever. He owns roughly 20% of Tesla and about half of SpaceX.

His personal fortune has skyrocketed as the world increasingly embraces electric vehicles and human spaceflight alike.

In Tesla’s home state of California — until the company moves its headquarters to Austin, that is — zero-emission vehicles now account for 11% of new car sales.

