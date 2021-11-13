Anand Mahindra recalls his youth when he would sing 'Musafir hoon yaaron'. See post2 min read . 04:21 PM IST
Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing interesting and witty posts on social media, took to Twitter on Saturday to tell his followers about a time when he was 17 years old.
Sharing an old photo of himself, Mahindra wrote: “Remembering the best weekends of my youth. In ‘72 -I was 17-a friend & I used to often hitchhike from ‘Bombay’ to ‘Poona’ taking rides on trucks. That’s probably when I developed my love for the open road (sic)."
Further, he mentioned how he had his friends would hum the tunes a popular Hindi song.
“The movie ‘Parichay’ had come out & we would sing 'Musafir hoon Yaaron’ (sic)," he said.
Replying to this, a netizen asked him: “So cool! So what happened between ' Musafir hoon Yaaron' and THE MAHINDRA?"
Mahindra used a beautiful line from the song itself to reply to him.
“Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar log saath aate gaye aur karvan banta gaya," he wrote.
Further, another Twitter user tried to school Mahindra regarding the names of the Maharashtra cities mentioned in his original tweet.
“Sir it is not bombay first of all It is Mumbai ... And poona is not in this state it is PUNE... Please do the proper Pronouncitation... Names of city in Maharashtra having some good history... So please take care of such things (sic)," the person wrote.
To this, the Mahindra group chairman replied: “Why do you think I put Bombay and Poona in inverted commas? Because in ‘72 that’s what they were still called. If I had used Mumbai and Pune someone would have pointed out that my narrative was inauthentic. You can’t win on twitter!"
Here's how some others reacted:
Mahindra was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan award 2020 in Trade and Industry domain.
The businessman was conferred with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!