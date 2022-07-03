The video shared by Harsh Goenka showed a conversation between the pencil and an eraser and drew comparison between parents as erasers and the children as pencils
Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, took to Twitter on Saturday to post a video with a very poignant message about the relationship between parents and their children. The tech savvy Anand Mahindra was quick to take notice and he reposted Goenka's video with an equally important message. The video shared by Harsh Goenka showed a conversation between the pencil and an eraser and drew comparison between parents as erasers and the children as pencils. The video showed, just like erasers, parents erase themselves slowly while correcting the mistakes of the children. The video ended with a strong reminder which said, "take care of your parents, treat them with kindness and most importantly, love them."
To this, Anand Mahindra added an important message which is often missed out on just like the message in the video. Mahindra tweeted, “a very poignant message that naturally resonates with us elderly parents. But it also occurred to me, Harsh, that often, many children in the world have to spend much of their lives erasing the mistakes & missteps of their parents!"
Netizens took notice of the video and the message shared by Anand Mahindra as it resonated with them. Many felt they could relate to the message shared by Mahindra. Twitter user named Vishal Jindal said, “Yes Anand sir, so very well said & summed up. My respect for you grows each day."
“Anand jee, you are correct. Parents don’t erase mistakes of their children. They help their children recover from their mistakes. Many parents spoil their children. I hope I have spoiled my children little less," another Twitter user named Sanjai Misra shared.
While user named Bala had something more to share, she wrote, “very nice and candid comment by Mr Mahindra! Some children are indeed unfortunate that way! All the same, it is sad that children now have to be taught/reminded about their responsibility to take care and treat well, their parents, with such stories!"
