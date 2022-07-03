Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, took to Twitter on Saturday to post a video with a very poignant message about the relationship between parents and their children. The tech savvy Anand Mahindra was quick to take notice and he reposted Goenka's video with an equally important message. The video shared by Harsh Goenka showed a conversation between the pencil and an eraser and drew comparison between parents as erasers and the children as pencils. The video showed, just like erasers, parents erase themselves slowly while correcting the mistakes of the children. The video ended with a strong reminder which said, "take care of your parents, treat them with kindness and most importantly, love them."

