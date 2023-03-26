Industrialist Anand Mahindra has often been seen interacting with his fans on Twitter. The Mahindra Group chairman shares motivational/witty/informative posts on the social media platform with his 10.4 million followers and also responds to some of the queries. In the latest Twitter post, Mahindra shared how he celebrates ‘Sundays’ following a user's query.

A Twitter user named Abhishek Jaiswal asked Anand Mahindra, “Sir with due respect, Mera ke Chhota sa sawal hai ,aap desh ke itne bade industrialist ,aap Sunday ko kaise enjoy karte hai ? (I have a small question, sir. Being such a renowned industrialist of India, how do you enjoy Sunday)".

Sir with due respect, Mera ke Chhota sa sawal hai ,aap desh ke itne bade industrialist ,aap Sunday ko kaise enjoy karte hai ? — ABHISHEK JAISWAL (@JaiswalAbhi18) March 26, 2023

Sunday is considered “favourite" among all week's days among a large group of the population as several workplaces across the world are closed. It is fondly called a ‘fun day’ as well.

Responding to his fans, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Sunday ko enjoy karne ke liye main ek bahut hi aasaan technique ka upayog karta hoon (To enjoy Sunday, I apply a very small and simple technique". The business tycoon then revealed his top secret on how he lives on Sundays. “Main bhool jaata hoon ki main industrialist hoon…! (I make my mind forget that I am an industrialist," Mahindra tweeted.

Sunday ko enjoy karne ke liye main ek bahut hi aasaan technique ka upayog karta hoon: Main bhool jaata hoon ki main industrialist hoon…! https://t.co/4bNcpao097 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2023

Several Twitter users replied to the industrialist following this detail.

One user said, "That's the only option to enjoy the Sunday, otherwise our mind is always busy thinking about business and its problem-solving technics. Harsh reality". Another called the chairman 'simple' and 'great'. "You are really great...As an individual you are so simple".

Dozens of other netizens also appreciated Mahindra for his witty-cum-smart reply.

Mahindra is the third-generation scion of the Mahindra clan. He heads the $19 billion (revenue) Mahindra & Mahindra conglomerate. According to Forbes, Anand Mahindra's net worth is $2 billion and he ranks at 1,476 on the world's richest list.