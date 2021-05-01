We're attempting to bridge this gap with Oxygen on Wheels a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics, tweeted Anand Mahindra.
In the wake of acute oxygen shortage in the state of Maharashtra due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project to ease the transportation of oxygen from producing plants to hospitals and homes.
"Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We're attempting to bridge this gap with "Oxygen on Wheels" a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics," tweeted Anand Mahindra.
