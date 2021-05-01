Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Anand Mahindra rolls out 'Oxygen on Wheels' to tackle oxygen crisis in Maharashtra

Anand Mahindra rolls out 'Oxygen on Wheels' to tackle oxygen crisis in Maharashtra

Premium
Industrialist Anand Mahindra.
1 min read . 03:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • We're attempting to bridge this gap with Oxygen on Wheels a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics, tweeted Anand Mahindra.

In the wake of acute oxygen shortage in the state of Maharashtra due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project to ease the transportation of oxygen from producing plants to hospitals and homes.

In the wake of acute oxygen shortage in the state of Maharashtra due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project to ease the transportation of oxygen from producing plants to hospitals and homes.

"Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We're attempting to bridge this gap with "Oxygen on Wheels" a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We're attempting to bridge this gap with "Oxygen on Wheels" a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He said that the "Oxygen on Wheels" uses trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals and homes

An operations control Centre has been established and the storage location is replenished from the local refilling plant. A direct-to-consumer model is being conceived.

"I made a commitment to @CMOMaharashtra on Tuesday and in just 48 hours the @Mahindralog_MLL team launched the program in Pune and Chakan with 20 Boleros," he said.

He further said that 61 jumbo cylinders have already been delivered to 13 hospitals in urgent need. I'm deeply grateful to the team.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

GST receipts for April at record Rs1.41 trillion

1 min read . 03:22 PM IST
Premium

Goa minister demands extension of lockdown amid spike in Covid-19 cases

2 min read . 03:14 PM IST
Premium

Request decision-makers with folded hands to provide oxygen to Delhi: Kejriwal

1 min read . 03:16 PM IST
Premium

CBDT gives extra time for depositing TDS, filing belated tax returns

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST

"The rollout plan includes Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur going live with another 50-75 Bolero pickups on the road in the next 48 hours," Anand Mahindra further said.

He also said that they will expand this project throughout the country.

"We have started in Maharashtra but will expand this through the country relying on the support of our trusted dealership network & the assistance of local administrations to succeed," he added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.