{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the wake of acute oxygen shortage in the state of Maharashtra due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project to ease the transportation of oxygen from producing plants to hospitals and homes.

In the wake of acute oxygen shortage in the state of Maharashtra due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project to ease the transportation of oxygen from producing plants to hospitals and homes.

He said that the "Oxygen on Wheels" uses trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals and homes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An operations control Centre has been established and the storage location is replenished from the local refilling plant. A direct-to-consumer model is being conceived.

"I made a commitment to @CMOMaharashtra on Tuesday and in just 48 hours the @Mahindralog_MLL team launched the program in Pune and Chakan with 20 Boleros," he said.

"The rollout plan includes Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur going live with another 50-75 Bolero pickups on the road in the next 48 hours," Anand Mahindra further said.

He also said that they will expand this project throughout the country.

"We have started in Maharashtra but will expand this through the country relying on the support of our trusted dealership network & the assistance of local administrations to succeed," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}