Anand Mahindra turns 68 on May 1, 2023. He presides over the colossal $19 billion Mahindra & Mahindra conglomerate, boasting a sprawling portfolio of 22 industries spanning the domains of automobiles, information technology and real estate.
The conglomerate has made a name for itself with its production of tractors and sport utility vehicles, including the Scorpio and Bolero. Mahindra has continued to impress with its recent launches, including the 2021 XUV 700 SUV and the revamped Scorpio, introduced in 2022.
As a savvy businessman, Mahindra has secured a valuable stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank. In a noteworthy move, he relinquished his position as executive chairman in April 2020, opting instead to take on the mantle of non-executive chairman at Mahindra & Mahindra.
Mahindra's unbridled ambition and tireless work ethic have propelled him to the pinnacle of success, cementing his reputation as a titan of industry. Mahindra often expresses himself on Twitter and shares his thoughts on various issues, often exhibiting his sense of humour. On the other hand, he has shared pearls of wisdom on various other occasions. Here are 10 of his finest quotes.
“Leaders don't look behind; they don't look to the side - they look ahead."
“Sometimes the only kind of innovation comes when you have some solitude; when you step away."
“Nobody understands how the world will change. The only way you can plan for the future is to have scenarios. You have to have the courage to take a leap of faith on one of them."
“If you aren't humble, whatever empathy you claim is false and probably results from some arrogance or the desire to control. But true empathy is rooted in humility and the understanding that there are many people with as much to contribute in life as you."
“You have to treat every day as a new challenge, and you have to remain paranoid, as they say."
“Make in India will not work if we take a conventional linear approach. It has to be a leapfrogging into the future, and India is ideally placed to do this."
“You want educated women if you are going to have a modern society."
“The best way to propel the economy may be to encourage different parts of the country to go their own way."
“I do believe it is important to be future-ready with a portfolio to be able to deal with however the market evolves. This is better than just forecasting accurately but in having the weapons ready to deal with the uncertainties."
“For too many years, we, as a country, have suffered from a poverty of aspiration."
