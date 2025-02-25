A young motorbike enthusiast has reportedly found himself embroiled in a legal battle with Mahindra’s two-wheeler subsidiary, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., after posting critical reviews about his ownership experience of a Jawa/Yezdi motorcycle.

According to the Reddit user, the company has filed a defamation case against him in a Pune court, demanding financial compensation and the removal of all negative posts.

The user took to Reddit to express his distress over the legal action, stating that he had merely shared his genuine experiences with the vehicle. His posts and videos highlighted repeated mechanical failures, which allegedly resulted in numerous parts being replaced under warranty. However, Classic Legends has reportedly denied these claims, arguing that their records do not reflect such repairs.

One of the key issues raised by the user is the company’s failure to provide bills or receipts for warranty repairs. He claims this allows them to manipulate records and discredit his complaints. Despite this, he insists he possesses proof of at least some parts being replaced, contradicting the company’s stance.

Legal Battle and Company Demands The legal suit brought against the young customer demands the following:

A payment of ₹ 5,00,000 plus 18 per cent interest

Coverage of the company’s litigation costs

Struggling under the weight of legal fees, the 25-year-old disclosed that he has already spent over ₹50,000 on fighting a separate consumer case against the company in district court. “Fighting a corporate giant feels impossible when they have endless resources, and I’m just trying to expose the truth and help others make an informed choice,” he wrote in his post.

A Call for Legal Assistance Faced with mounting expenses, the Reddit user has reached out to the online community, seeking a lawyer willing to take up his case on a pro-bono basis. He has offered to let the lawyer retain any litigation fees that may be awarded in the event of a successful outcome.