Anand Mahindra's hilarious tweet as Club Mahindra resorts are back in action

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his excitement for the reopening of one of the group’s many businesses. The Club Mahindra resorts have resumed their services and Anand Mahindra shared a picture of guests and staff with face masks on.

He also made a light remark on the dramatic change in scenery (not the background this time) and claimed that he could easily mistake the huddle of people as “masked members of the underworld".

Mahindra’s tweet read, “Glad to see @clubmahindra back in action at its resorts, even while keeping guests safe. But if you had shown me this pic just 8 months ago, I would have wondered if this was a gathering of masked members of the underworld!!"

The picture shows a group of guests with masks on and sanitizers on the table. The staff also seems to keep a safe distance from guests.

Kavinder Singh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer in a statement said, “As India emerges steadily from the lockdown, we are evolving our resort experience to prioritise the safety and well-being of our members, while ensuring that we exude the same warmth and deliver our signature ‘Club Mahindra’ experiences that you have cherished, time and again."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated