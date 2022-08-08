Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation: India’s hockey girls dancing to Bollywood songs after victory2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 01:09 PM IST
Anand Mahindra said, ‘They have the whole nation dancing along with them.’
Anand Mahindra said, ‘They have the whole nation dancing along with them.’
Listen to this article
Anand Mahindra posted a Monday Motivation video on Twitter. The billionaire businessman shared the Indian women’s hockey team dancing to Bollywood songs. “No wonder these ladies know how to ‘dance’ on the hockey field. They have the whole nation dancing along with them. Ye Hai India!" he wrote.