Anand Mahindra posted a Monday Motivation video on Twitter. The billionaire businessman shared the Indian women’s hockey team dancing to Bollywood songs. “No wonder these ladies know how to ‘dance’ on the hockey field. They have the whole nation dancing along with them. Ye Hai India!" he wrote.

And a second source of #MondayMotivation. No wonder these ladies know how to ‘dance’ on the hockey field. They have the whole nation dancing along with them. Ye Hai India! pic.twitter.com/8k4sLOc3SQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 8, 2022

The girls were seen bouncing and dancing to the patriotic song's beats and were unable to contain their happiness. The video gained admiration from people all throughout the nation and went viral on the internet.

Also Read: This man has been on unpaid leave for 3 years to train daughter, India’s golden girl Nitu Ghanghas

The Indian women's hockey team made history on August 7 at the Commonwealth Games 2022, when they won the bronze medal. After 16 years, the women's team finally won a medal at the competition. To win the bronze medal, the team defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the shootout.

Aside from this victory, the Indian women's team's boisterous and spirited celebration of their bronze medal captivated everyone's hearts. In a popular video, the team could be seen joyfully dancing and rejoicing in the locker room to the tune of "Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon".

Also Read: Nikhat Zareen to sport PM Modi's autograph on boxing gloves

Following her team's bronze medal win in women's hockey competition at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia said that the team knew that it had to recover from the timer error in the semi-final against Australia and perform well against a strong New Zealand side.

The Indian Women's hockey team claimed the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after a superb win over New Zealand via a shootout in Birmingham.

Also Read: 'Cricket and India are inseparable': PM Modi praises CWG medal winners

"Was difficult when timer stopped in our match with Australia. We lost morale and momentum. We have several young players, not experienced with such situations. But we knew we had to recover, motivate ourselves and not return back empty-handed," said Punia to ANI.

The skipper said that she is happy with her performance.

"There is nothing better when your team benefits from your performance," she added.

(With agency inputs)