Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall, Anand Mahindra said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, is known for his witty, inspiring and unusual posts on Twitter. And recently, he shared a video of a 'simple yet creative' staircase that surprised the netizens. Hopefully, it will amuse you too.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, is known for his witty, inspiring and unusual posts on Twitter. And recently, he shared a video of a 'simple yet creative' staircase that surprised the netizens. Hopefully, it will amuse you too.
The clip shows a metallic grill attached to a wall. Now, as a man opens a latch and pulls it down it turns into a staircase with steps and railing. He even climbs on it to show how strong it is.
The clip shows a metallic grill attached to a wall. Now, as a man opens a latch and pulls it down it turns into a staircase with steps and railing. He even climbs on it to show how strong it is.
Sharing the same, Anand Mahindra said on Twitter, "Outstanding. So simple yet creative. Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious!! (Don’t know where this is from. Received in my #whatsappwonderbox )."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sharing the same, Anand Mahindra said on Twitter, "Outstanding. So simple yet creative. Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious!! (Don’t know where this is from. Received in my #whatsappwonderbox )."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Netizens were awed by the innovation. The video was shared a day ago and has since accumulated over one million views. The share has received more than 50,000 likes and over 300 comments.
The Netizens were awed by the innovation. The video was shared a day ago and has since accumulated over one million views. The share has received more than 50,000 likes and over 300 comments.
One said, Superb!!! Idea and surely admire the Talent!!! This is what we say "An Idea can change everything"
One said, Superb!!! Idea and surely admire the Talent!!! This is what we say "An Idea can change everything"
If modified for fire safety, to get down from top floors, this will be even more useful in the streets where the buildings are very close to each other. This can be attached to windows which are in opposite side of regular staircase, another user said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If modified for fire safety, to get down from top floors, this will be even more useful in the streets where the buildings are very close to each other. This can be attached to windows which are in opposite side of regular staircase, another user said.