Anand Mahindra's post on space-saving idea can make 'Scandinavian designers envious'

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, is known for his witty, inspiring and unusual posts on Twitter
04:53 PM IST

  • Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall, Anand Mahindra said

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, is known for his witty, inspiring and unusual posts on Twitter. And recently, he shared a video of a 'simple yet creative' staircase that surprised the netizens. Hopefully, it will amuse you too.

The clip shows a metallic grill attached to a wall. Now, as a man opens a latch and pulls it down it turns into a staircase with steps and railing. He even climbs on it to show how strong it is.

Sharing the same, Anand Mahindra said on Twitter, "Outstanding. So simple yet creative. Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall. Should make Scandinavian designers envious!! (Don’t know where this is from. Received in my #whatsappwonderbox )."

The Netizens were awed by the innovation. The video was shared a day ago and has since accumulated over one million views. The share has received more than 50,000 likes and over 300 comments.

One said, Superb!!! Idea and surely admire the Talent!!! This is what we say "An Idea can change everything"

If modified for fire safety, to get down from top floors, this will be even more useful in the streets where the buildings are very close to each other. This can be attached to windows which are in opposite side of regular staircase, another user said.

Sir india is ocean of ideas innovation .in rural India one can find a lot of brilliant things might not be reported or famous but yes unique and better engineered, said another user. 

