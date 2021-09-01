Industrialist Anand Mahindra lauded India's robust vaccination pace on Twitter a day after the daily Covid-19 vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark on Tuesday for the second time in five days in the country.

Quote tweeting an NYT article, Mahindra said, “Economists are concerned about the slow rate of vaccinations…" India just hit a high of 12 million in 1 day; Sadly, our large population makes the task tough but unless I’m wrong, we are vaccinating the equivalent of 1 Australia every 3 days!"

A record high of over 1.32 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were given on Tuesday, according to the CoWIN portal data.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25.

On an average 74.09 lakh vaccine doses have been administered daily in India in the last one week.

India administered 17 crore vaccine shots in the shortest period of 114 days which is a world record.

The US took 115 days and China took 119 days to administer the same number of doses, official sources told PTI.

On August 27, India administered over one crore vaccine doses in a day, a feat which no other country has been able to emulate yet, the source said, adding it is like vaccinating the entire population of New Zealand twice.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.