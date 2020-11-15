What are the perils of marriage? If you are looking for an answer to this question, Anand Mahindra tweeted it on Sunday. The Chairman of Mahindra Group's #SundayFunday post will surely put a smile on your face.

Businessman Anand Mahindra's witty remark on marriage featured a fascinating tidbit of information about ants, along with a clarification on that post from a social media user, which had him in stitches.

The picture shared by Anand Mahindra read: "A single ant can live to be 29 years old."

While responding to the photo, a social media user identified as Amol Bharate asked "What about a married one?"

Terming it as "one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage" that Anand Mahindra had ever heard, the business tycoon wrote, "My gut is still hurting from how hard I laughed when seeing this. Shri Amol Bharate asked for a 'technical clarification' which made this one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage that I have ever heard..."

My gut is still hurting from how hard I laughed when seeing this. Shri Amol Bharate asked for a ‘technical clarification’ which made this one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage that I have ever heard... #SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/Wlli8TtETi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2020

How did the netizens react?

Since being posted on Twitter, the post has garnered 2,500 likes and a ton of amused comments.

A Twitter user wrote, "See Anand Sir, we Indians always have ideas out of the box was he asking for the marriage of ants or himself."

Someone said, "Married ants have the risk of their biggest ever IPOs in the world shut down."

Another one wrote, "They die early."

The 65-year-old industrialist is known for his witty and engaging posts on social media. He has around 8.2 million followers on Twitter and he follows 230 people.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via