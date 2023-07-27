Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra has been active on social media for posting interesting and motivating content.

In one of his recent posts on social media, Mahindra shared a heartwarming post for a mathematician and aspiring data scientist named Srinivasa Raghava, reported India Today. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote, "Keep at it. You will get there. Rejections are opportunities to renew your resolve… We’re cheering for you…"

Earlier, Srinivasa had shared how he was facing constant rejections with his research paper.

He had written, "I'm feeling deeply disheartened as my research paper on the Riemann Hypothesis has been rejected yet again by an American mathematics journal. Despite numerous revisions and resubmissions over the years, I'm at a loss as to why it keeps getting turned down. I've dedicated six years of my life to this work, and this recurring rejection is truly disappointing."

“Right now, I'm in desperate need of a morale boost," he added.

After Mahindra's post, Srinivasa thanked Mahindra for his encouraging words as well.

He wrote, “Thank you for your inspiring words. They mean a great deal to me, especially coming from someone of your stature. Your encouragement fortifies my resolve in the face of the numerous challenges that present themselves in the pursuit of breakthroughs in my field of research," he wrote.