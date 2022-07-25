Meet Paramjeet Singh, Anand Mahindra’s start-up hero, who restarted and reinvented his life - not just once but twice. The billionaire businessman, on July 25, shared a profile of Singh on Twitter and hailed the 1984-riots victim for having more spirit and courage than just starting up a business.

Also Read: How to fool investors & other startup scams

As per reports, Paramjeet Singh was the sole distributor of Rasna, India’s original energy drink, until 1984 anti-Sikh riots happened. According to government projections, there were roughly 2,800 Sikh deaths in Delhi and 3,350 nationwide during the riots. However independent sources place the death toll as high as 17,000 people. The Operation Blue Star military operation to secure the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, had been ordered by Indira Gandhi before she was assassinated. Soon, after the assassination, the riots began.

Also Read: The shadow on startups of capital cost shudders

In Delhi's Lodhi Colony, Singh grew up in a middle class household. His father worked for the government. He had operated a sizable godown in Lajpat Nagar with 7-8 auto rickshaws supplying Rasna throughout Delhi at one point. He was a popular figure in every market.

View Full Image Paramjeet Singh

Singh lost the Rasna dealership, eight cars and the entirety of his godown in the 1984 riots. He tried to collaborate with several food businesses, but it didn't work out. He then began his life over by purchasing and operating a taxi. Six years later, on his way back from Mussoorie, he had a horrific accident and spent 13 days in a coma. His knees, ribs and one hand were all crushed when he awoke in a hospital in Dehradun.

Also Read: Why some startup workers are returning to ‘stable’ jobs

He was treated for three months by doctors at Safdarjung Hospital. Then, he underwent physiotherapy and exercise for a further 3.5 months. He stood up again, but the car was not in a running state. He then bought an auto rickshaw. However, he had a stroke a few years later.

Also Read: India witnesses a massive 15,400% rise in startups in last 6 years

While mainy hailed Singh for his resilience, one Twitter user wrote, “Singh who could build Rasna is now forced to drive an auto because of riots, this is not resilience.....this is a huge loss for India. He deserves the right support system for building the next Rasna."